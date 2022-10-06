See All Podiatrists in Feasterville Trevose, PA
Dr. Elza Tyshko, DPM

Podiatry
4.4 (13)
Map Pin Small Feasterville Trevose, PA
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Elza Tyshko, DPM

Dr. Elza Tyshko, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Feasterville Trevose, PA. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Einstein Medical Center Elkins Park and Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia.

Dr. Tyshko works at Comprehensive Diabetes/Endcrnlg in Feasterville Trevose, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Tyshko's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Preferred Foot and Ankle Center, PC
    4 Rose Ave, Feasterville Trevose, PA 19053 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 355-7555

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Einstein Medical Center Elkins Park
  • Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Achilles Tendinitis
Hammer Toe
Bunion
Achilles Tendinitis
Hammer Toe
Bunion

Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • HealthPartners
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • UPMC

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Elza Tyshko, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Mongolian, Russian and Ukrainian
    NPI Number
    • 1316387608
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Elza Tyshko, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tyshko is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tyshko has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tyshko has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Tyshko works at Comprehensive Diabetes/Endcrnlg in Feasterville Trevose, PA. View the full address on Dr. Tyshko’s profile.

    Dr. Tyshko speaks Mongolian, Russian and Ukrainian.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Tyshko. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tyshko.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tyshko, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tyshko appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.