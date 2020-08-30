See All Pediatric Neurologists in Miami, FL
Dr. Elza Vasconcellos, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Elza Vasconcellos, MD

Pediatric Neurology
3.9 (48)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Elza Vasconcellos, MD

Dr. Elza Vasconcellos, MD is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Pediatric Neurology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Neurology. They graduated from Universidade De Brasilia, Faculdade De Ciencias Da Saude and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami and Nicklaus Children's Hospital.

Dr. Vasconcellos works at WeMind Institute in Miami, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Vasconcellos' Office Locations

  1. 1
    WeMind Institute
    3850 Bird Rd, Miami, FL 33146 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 671-3654

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Hospital Of Miami
  • Nicklaus Children's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Sudoscan
ImPACT Testing
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
Sudoscan
ImPACT Testing
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
ADHD Testing Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Craniosynostosis, Autosomal Dominant Chevron Icon
Developmental Delay Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Learning Disabilities Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Neurological Testing Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Speech Delay Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Tic Disorders Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Tourette's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 48 ratings
    Patient Ratings (48)
    5 Star
    (33)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (13)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Vasconcellos?

    Aug 30, 2020
    Hands down the best neurologist we have ever worked with. Dr. Vasconcellos and her staff are so understanding, helpful, and knowledgeable. Dr. Vasconcellos goes out of her way to help us with anything we need. She is very easy to get a hold of, even after hours or on the weekends. And that is a HUGE peace of mind. I can not recommend her enough.
    — Aug 30, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Elza Vasconcellos, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Elza Vasconcellos, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Vasconcellos to family and friends

    Dr. Vasconcellos' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Vasconcellos

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Elza Vasconcellos, MD.

    About Dr. Elza Vasconcellos, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Neurology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French, Portuguese and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1427143619
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • The Cleveland Clinic Foundation
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Vanderbilt University Med Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • University of Miami / School of Medicine
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Universidade De Brasilia, Faculdade De Ciencias Da Saude
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University Of Brasilia, Df, Brazil
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatric Neurology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Elza Vasconcellos, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vasconcellos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Vasconcellos has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Vasconcellos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Vasconcellos works at WeMind Institute in Miami, FL. View the full address on Dr. Vasconcellos’s profile.

    48 patients have reviewed Dr. Vasconcellos. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vasconcellos.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vasconcellos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vasconcellos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Elza Vasconcellos, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.