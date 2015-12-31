Dr. Elzbieta Wirkowski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wirkowski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elzbieta Wirkowski, MD is a Vascular Neurology Specialist in Mineola, NY. They specialize in Vascular Neurology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Medical University Of Warsaw, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Stony Brook University Hospital.
New York Eye and Ear Infirmary of Mount Sinai - Mineola200 Old Country Rd Ste 125, Mineola, NY 11501 Directions (516) 663-4525Friday10:00am - 5:00pm
New York Spine & Brain Surgery500 Commack Rd Ste 201B, Commack, NY 11725 Directions (631) 444-1213
- Stony Brook University Hospital
She is smart, dedicated and caring. First rate in all respects.
- Maimonides Medical Center
- Stanley Lamm Institute and St Luke's Hospital
- Medical University Of Warsaw, Faculty Of Medicine
- Psychiatry and Vascular Neurology
