Overview

Dr. Elzbieta Wirkowski, MD is a Vascular Neurology Specialist in Mineola, NY. They specialize in Vascular Neurology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Medical University Of Warsaw, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Stony Brook University Hospital.



Dr. Wirkowski works at Winthrop Neurology Faculty Practice in Mineola, NY with other offices in Commack, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.