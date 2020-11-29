Overview

Dr. Elzbieta Wozniak, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They completed their fellowship with Medical Academy Of Warsaw, Poland



Dr. Wozniak works at Private Physician's Care in Sarasota, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.