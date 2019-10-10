Dr. Larry Faust, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Faust is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Larry Faust, DDS
Overview
Dr. Larry Faust, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Fairfield, OH.
Locations
Cincinnati Dental Services Fairfield2760 Mack Rd, Fairfield, OH 45014 Directions (513) 440-7420Monday8:00am - 5:30pmTuesday8:00am - 5:30pmWednesday8:00am - 5:30pmThursday8:00am - 5:30pmFriday7:00am - 12:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Careington International
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Faust?
It was a great visit. I was taken care of.
About Dr. Larry Faust, DDS
- Dentistry
- English, Spanish
- 1740247790
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Faust has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Faust accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Faust using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Faust has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Faust speaks Spanish.
173 patients have reviewed Dr. Faust. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Faust.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Faust, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Faust appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.