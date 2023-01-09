Overview of Dr. Emad Abdelsatar, MD

Dr. Emad Abdelsatar, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Clermont, FL. They graduated from Ain Shams U Cairo and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando and Orlando Health South Lake Hospital.



Dr. Abdelsatar works at Orlando Health in Clermont, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.