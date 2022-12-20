Dr. Emad Alshami, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alshami is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Emad Alshami, MD
Overview of Dr. Emad Alshami, MD
Dr. Emad Alshami, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Middletown, OH. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Alshami's Office Locations
Emad Alshami, M.D.1060B Summitt Dr Ste B, Middletown, OH 45042 Directions (513) 423-4546
West Central Ohio Psychiatric Care, Inc.1060 Summitt Dr # B, Middletown, OH 45042 Directions (513) 423-4546
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
The appointments are quick which is great for me. He takes care of my medications and I see a therapist who spends an hour each visit just talking with me. She helps me unload as well as suggest which items I need to share with Alshami. Mental health is serious and requires a team and I am very confident with my team. If you're seeing Alshami for an initial or even follow up visit ask him to recommend a therapist that can provide additional support.
About Dr. Emad Alshami, MD
- Psychiatry
- 32 years of experience
- English, Arabic
Education & Certifications
- VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Alshami has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alshami accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alshami has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Alshami has seen patients for Suicidal Ideation, Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) and Drug and Alcohol Dependence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Alshami on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Alshami speaks Arabic.
45 patients have reviewed Dr. Alshami. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alshami.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alshami, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alshami appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.