Overview of Dr. Emad Alshami, MD

Dr. Emad Alshami, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Middletown, OH. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Alshami works at Emad Alshami, M.D. in Middletown, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Suicidal Ideation, Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) and Drug and Alcohol Dependence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.