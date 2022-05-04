Dr. Emad Attallah-Wasif, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Attallah-Wasif is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Emad Attallah-Wasif, MD
Dr. Emad Attallah-Wasif, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They completed their fellowship with Harvard Medical School
Oklahoma Chronic Pain Specialists, Tulsa, Ok10124 S Sheridan Rd Ste B, Tulsa, OK 74133 Directions (918) 935-3240
- Saint Francis Hospital South
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- Medicare
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Wasif is an extraordinary and amazing physician!! As well and extraordinary human being!! This doctor is like no other I've seen in his field over the last twenty six years. He truly cares and goes above and beyond even though he didn't have to. He went out of his way to do a procedure on me to perform a nerve block for an acute injury. He did this even though he actually lost money on the procedure due to the specific unique needle was very expensive and he did it anyway. This doctor is a diamond in the rough so to speak and I am so ever grateful, proud, and lucky to be his patient. His office staff Amanda and Michelle are just incredible to say the very least. Thank you for your dedication and care my friend you are so very very special!!!!
- Harvard Medical School
- Rush Medical College
- Vanderbilt University Hospital
Dr. Attallah-Wasif has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Attallah-Wasif accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Attallah-Wasif has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Attallah-Wasif has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Attallah-Wasif on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
176 patients have reviewed Dr. Attallah-Wasif. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Attallah-Wasif.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Attallah-Wasif, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Attallah-Wasif appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.