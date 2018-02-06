Overview of Dr. Emad Bishay, MD

Dr. Emad Bishay, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Escondido, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Cairo, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Palomar Medical Center Poway, Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido, Desert Regional Medical Center, Palomar Medical Center Escondido and Tri-city Medical Center.



Dr. Bishay works at Emad Bishay, MD in Escondido, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.