Dr. Emad Elquza, MD
Overview of Dr. Emad Elquza, MD
Dr. Emad Elquza, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Orange, CA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA / COLLEGE OF EDUCATION and is affiliated with UCI Medical Center.
Dr. Elquza's Office Locations
Uci Medical Center101 The City Dr S, Orange, CA 92868 Directions (714) 509-2973Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- UCI Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I was diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer. After 4 months of chemo cancer has disappeared. I also bile duct cancer which is a spot, not a tumor. They treat that with radiation. I have gone from terminal to manageable. I have been humbled by this journey. Dr Elquza has been remarkable. He treats you as person not as a patient. Also tells you the truth, good or bad no BS. I could not be in better hands.
About Dr. Emad Elquza, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 14 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1437355534
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA / COLLEGE OF EDUCATION
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Elquza has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Elquza accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Elquza has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Elquza has seen patients for Colorectal Cancer, Pancreatic Cancer and Secondary Malignancies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Elquza on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Elquza speaks Arabic.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Elquza. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Elquza.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Elquza, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Elquza appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.