Dr. Emad Elquza, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Orange, CA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA / COLLEGE OF EDUCATION and is affiliated with UCI Medical Center.



Dr. Elquza works at Uci Medical Center in Orange, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Colorectal Cancer, Pancreatic Cancer and Secondary Malignancies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.