Dr. Emad Eskandar, MD

Neurosurgery
3.7 (23)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Emad Eskandar, MD

Dr. Emad Eskandar, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Bronx, NY. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Montefiore Medical Center and White Plains Hospital.

Dr. Eskandar works at Montefiore at 3316 Rochambeau Avenue in Bronx, NY with other offices in White Plains, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Eskandar's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Montefiore at 3316 Rochambeau Avenue
    3316 Rochambeau Ave, Bronx, NY 10467 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 920-7400
  2. 2
    White Plains Hospital Center
    41 E Post Rd, White Plains, NY 10601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 920-4216

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Montefiore Medical Center
  • White Plains Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    About Dr. Emad Eskandar, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1972576239
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Neurosurgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Emad Eskandar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Eskandar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Eskandar has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Eskandar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Eskandar. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eskandar.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Eskandar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Eskandar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

