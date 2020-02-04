Overview of Dr. Emad Eskandar, MD

Dr. Emad Eskandar, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Bronx, NY. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Montefiore Medical Center and White Plains Hospital.



Dr. Eskandar works at Montefiore at 3316 Rochambeau Avenue in Bronx, NY with other offices in White Plains, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.