Dr. Emad Estemalik, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Emad Estemalik, MD
Dr. Emad Estemalik, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNITED ARAB EMIRATES UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic.
Dr. Estemalik works at
Dr. Estemalik's Office Locations
Cleveland Clinic Main Campus9500 Euclid Ave Ste R, Cleveland, OH 44195 Directions (216) 329-0937Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Every bad thing people have said here is true! He does not listen, and makes up what he puts in your medical record. He is arrogant and horribly rude! Waste of time...HUGE!
About Dr. Emad Estemalik, MD
- Psychiatry
- 19 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1144484916
Education & Certifications
- UNITED ARAB EMIRATES UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
- Psychiatry
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic
