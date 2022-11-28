Dr. Kaldas has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Emad Kaldas, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Emad Kaldas, MD
Dr. Emad Kaldas, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from AIN SHAMS UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Kaldas works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Kaldas' Office Locations
-
1
Alpha Pediatrics502 Madison Oak Dr Ste 245, San Antonio, TX 78258 Directions (210) 404-2532
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kaldas?
Dr. Kaldas has been seeing our 3 kids for over 10 years now. We are happy to have found such a caring and knowledgeable pediatrician. He has many years of experience and treats our kids as he would treat his own grandchildren. For sick visits, he explains what he thinks is going on and answers questions. The staff at the front desk have known us for many years as well and have always been kind and helpful. We’ve never had issues getting same day appointments which is very important to us. We have been very happy with Alpha Pediatrics!
About Dr. Emad Kaldas, MD
- Pediatrics
- 41 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1992778302
Education & Certifications
- AIN SHAMS UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kaldas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kaldas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kaldas works at
Dr. Kaldas speaks Arabic.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Kaldas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kaldas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kaldas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kaldas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.