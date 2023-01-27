Overview of Dr. Emad Mikhail, MD

Dr. Emad Mikhail, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Irvine, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California and is affiliated with Saddleback Medical Center, Long Beach Memorial Medical Center, Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach and Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.



Dr. Mikhail works at MemorialCare Medical Group - Long Beach in Irvine, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.