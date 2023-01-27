Dr. Emad Mikhail, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mikhail is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Emad Mikhail, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Emad Mikhail, MD
Dr. Emad Mikhail, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Irvine, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California and is affiliated with Saddleback Medical Center, Long Beach Memorial Medical Center, Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach and Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.
Dr. Mikhail's Office Locations
Irvine Internal Medical Group22 Odyssey Ste 140, Irvine, CA 92618 Directions (949) 653-5810
Hospital Affiliations
- Saddleback Medical Center
- Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
- Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- SCAN Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
And he listens and cares
About Dr. Emad Mikhail, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 29 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1376582957
Education & Certifications
- University Of California Irvine Med Center
- University of California-Irvine Medical Center
- Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mikhail has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mikhail accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Mikhail using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Mikhail has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Mikhail speaks Arabic.
115 patients have reviewed Dr. Mikhail. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mikhail.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mikhail, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mikhail appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.