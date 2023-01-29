Overview of Dr. Emad Mikhail, MD

Dr. Emad Mikhail, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They graduated from KASR EL AINI COLLEGE OF MEDICINE / UNIVERSITY OF CAIRO and is affiliated with Tampa General Hospital.



Dr. Mikhail works at University South Florida Wmns H in Tampa, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Endometriosis, Adenomyosis and Uterine Fibroids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.