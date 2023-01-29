Dr. Mikhail has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Emad Mikhail, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Emad Mikhail, MD
Dr. Emad Mikhail, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They graduated from KASR EL AINI COLLEGE OF MEDICINE / UNIVERSITY OF CAIRO and is affiliated with Tampa General Hospital.
Dr. Mikhail works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Mikhail's Office Locations
-
1
University South Florida Wmns H2 Tampa General Cir Fl 6, Tampa, FL 33606 Directions (813) 259-8500
Hospital Affiliations
- Tampa General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mikhail?
Great doctor, great bedside manner. Highly recommend. Skilled at what he does
About Dr. Emad Mikhail, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Arabic
- 1508020207
Education & Certifications
- TAMPA GENERAL HOSPITAL
- University of Toledo Medical Center
- KASR EL AINI COLLEGE OF MEDICINE / UNIVERSITY OF CAIRO
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mikhail accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mikhail has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mikhail works at
Dr. Mikhail has seen patients for Endometriosis, Adenomyosis and Uterine Fibroids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mikhail on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mikhail speaks Arabic.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Mikhail. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mikhail.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mikhail, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mikhail appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.