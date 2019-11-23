See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Willoughby Hills, OH
Dr. Emad Mikhail, MD

Pain Medicine
2.2 (47)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Emad Mikhail, MD

Dr. Emad Mikhail, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Willoughby Hills, OH. They completed their residency with Cleveland Clinic Fndn

Dr. Mikhail works at Great Lakes Pain Management in Willoughby Hills, OH with other offices in Mentor, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Chronic Neck Pain and Fibromyalgia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Mikhail's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Great Lakes Pain Management
    2760 Som Center Rd, Willoughby Hills, OH 44094 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (440) 306-2359
  2. 2
    Great Lakes Pain Management
    9002 Mentor Ave, Mentor, OH 44060 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (440) 283-0244

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cleveland Clinic
  • Hillcrest Hospital
  • TriPoint Medical Center
  • University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Celiac Plexus Block Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Sympathetic Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 47 ratings
    Patient Ratings (47)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (32)
    Nov 23, 2019
    Dr. Mikhail cured my wife from 15 years of nerve pain in both legs after one office visit. It truly is a miracle. He succeeded where many others had failed. Its a perfect example of why being a Medical Doctor is such a noble profession. We are forever grateful.
    Rick & Cindy — Nov 23, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Emad Mikhail, MD
    About Dr. Emad Mikhail, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    NPI Number
    • 1790757375
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Cleveland Clinic Fndn
    Board Certifications
    • Pain Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Emad Mikhail, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mikhail is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mikhail has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mikhail has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mikhail has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Chronic Neck Pain and Fibromyalgia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mikhail on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    47 patients have reviewed Dr. Mikhail. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mikhail.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mikhail, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mikhail appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

