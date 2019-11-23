Dr. Emad Mikhail, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mikhail is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Emad Mikhail, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Emad Mikhail, MD
Dr. Emad Mikhail, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Willoughby Hills, OH. They completed their residency with Cleveland Clinic Fndn
Dr. Mikhail works at
Dr. Mikhail's Office Locations
-
1
Great Lakes Pain Management2760 Som Center Rd, Willoughby Hills, OH 44094 Directions (440) 306-2359
-
2
Great Lakes Pain Management9002 Mentor Ave, Mentor, OH 44060 Directions (440) 283-0244
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic
- Hillcrest Hospital
- TriPoint Medical Center
- University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mikhail?
Dr. Mikhail cured my wife from 15 years of nerve pain in both legs after one office visit. It truly is a miracle. He succeeded where many others had failed. Its a perfect example of why being a Medical Doctor is such a noble profession. We are forever grateful.
About Dr. Emad Mikhail, MD
- Pain Medicine
- English, Arabic
- 1790757375
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic Fndn
- Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
