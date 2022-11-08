See All Urologists in Old Bridge, NJ
Dr. Emad Rizkala, MD

Urology
4.1 (18)
Map Pin Small Old Bridge, NJ
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Emad Rizkala, MD

Dr. Emad Rizkala, MD is an Urology Specialist in Old Bridge, NJ. They specialize in Urology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Stony Brook Univ Hsc Sch Med and is affiliated with Centrastate Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Health Bayshore Medical Center and Hackensack Meridian Raritan Bay Medical Center, Perth Amboy.

Dr. Rizkala works at Urology Care Alliance - Central Jersey in Old Bridge, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) and Yeast Infections along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Rizkala's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Urology Care Alliance - Old Bridge
    2 Hospital Plz Ste 110, Old Bridge, NJ 08857 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 972-9000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Centrastate Medical Center
  • Hackensack Meridian Health Bayshore Medical Center
  • Hackensack Meridian Raritan Bay Medical Center, Perth Amboy

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bladder Atony Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Congenital Obstruction of Ureteropelvic Junction Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
Hypospadias Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
Paraphimosis Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Penile Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cyst Chevron Icon
Sperm Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon
Testicular Atrophy Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Traumatic Acute Kidney Injury Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Urethral Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Urinary-Genital Tract Fistula, Female Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Adrian — Nov 08, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Emad Rizkala, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1255637146
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Cleveland Clinic
    Residency
    • New York Medical College Westchester Medical Center
    Internship
    • Westchester Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Stony Brook Univ Hsc Sch Med
    Board Certifications
    • Urology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Emad Rizkala, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rizkala is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rizkala has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rizkala has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rizkala works at Urology Care Alliance - Central Jersey in Old Bridge, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Rizkala’s profile.

    Dr. Rizkala has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) and Yeast Infections, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rizkala on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Rizkala. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rizkala.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rizkala, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rizkala appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

