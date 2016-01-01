Dr. Emad Sedki, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sedki is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Emad Sedki, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Emad Sedki, MD
Dr. Emad Sedki, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Manhasset, NY. They specialize in Nephrology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from University of Alexandria / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center.
Dr. Sedki's Office Locations
North Shore Nephrology PC1129 Northern Blvd Ste 101, Manhasset, NY 11030 Directions (516) 365-5570Monday9:00am - 7:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Emad Sedki, MD
- Nephrology
- 19 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Alexandria / Faculty of Medicine
- Nephrology
Dr. Sedki has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sedki accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sedki has seen patients for Hyperkalemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sedki on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
41 patients have reviewed Dr. Sedki. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sedki.
