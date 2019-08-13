Overview of Dr. Emad Soumi, MD

Dr. Emad Soumi, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Henderson, NV. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Finch University Of Health Sciences Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Summerlin Hospital Medical Center.



Dr. Soumi works at Platinum Hospitalists Llp in Henderson, NV with other offices in Las Vegas, NV. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

