Dr. Hakemi accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Emad Hakemi, MD
Overview
Dr. Emad Hakemi, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Weston, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from AIN SHAMS UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Florida and Jupiter Medical Center.
Dr. Hakemi works at
Locations
-
1
Weston2950 Cleveland Clinic Blvd, Weston, FL 33331 Directions (954) 659-5290Thursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
New York-presbyteriancolumbia University Medical Center161 Fort Washington Ave, New York, NY 10032 Directions (212) 305-7060
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic Florida
- Jupiter Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hakemi?
Extremely thorough and patient. He came to our surgical consult well educated on our very unique case. He explained everything to us in layman’s terms. Most importantly, he showed great concern for my mother’s comfort and overall well being.
About Dr. Emad Hakemi, MD
- Cardiology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1558658666
Education & Certifications
- AIN SHAMS UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Cardiovascular Disease, Internal Medicine and Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hakemi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hakemi works at
Dr. Hakemi has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hakemi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hakemi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hakemi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.