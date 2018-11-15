Dr. Eman Abdallah, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abdallah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eman Abdallah, DO
Overview
Dr. Eman Abdallah, DO is a Cosmetic Dermatology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They graduated from Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine.
Dr. Abdallah works at
Locations
La Laser Centerwestwood Dermatology10884 Santa Monica Blvd Fl 3, Los Angeles, CA 90025 Directions (310) 446-4400
EMANA Medical436 N Bedford Dr Ste 304, Beverly Hills, CA 90210 Directions (310) 878-4321Monday10:00am - 5:00pmTuesday10:00am - 5:00pmWednesday10:00am - 5:00pmThursday10:00am - 5:00pmFriday10:00am - 5:00pm
Advanced Skincare Brentwood11661 San Vicente Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90049 Directions (310) 312-1231
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I've been seeing Dr Abdullah for a few years now and she's always been attentive to my questions and needs. A great doctor who gives her patients all the time they need which I appreciate.
About Dr. Eman Abdallah, DO
- Cosmetic Dermatology
- English, Arabic
- 1528321957
Education & Certifications
- Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Abdallah has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Abdallah accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Abdallah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Abdallah speaks Arabic.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Abdallah. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abdallah.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abdallah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abdallah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.