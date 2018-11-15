See All Dermatologists in Los Angeles, CA
Dr. Eman Abdallah, DO

Cosmetic Dermatology
3.3 (7)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Eman Abdallah, DO is a Cosmetic Dermatology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They graduated from Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine.

Dr. Abdallah works at Westwood Dermatology - La Laser Center in Los Angeles, CA with other offices in Beverly Hills, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    La Laser Centerwestwood Dermatology
    10884 Santa Monica Blvd Fl 3, Los Angeles, CA 90025 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 446-4400
  2. 2
    EMANA Medical
    436 N Bedford Dr Ste 304, Beverly Hills, CA 90210 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 878-4321
    Monday
    10:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    10:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    10:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    10:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    10:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Advanced Skincare Brentwood
    11661 San Vicente Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90049 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 312-1231

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
CoolSculpting® Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hair Transplants Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Dr. Eman Abdallah, DO

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic Dermatology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    NPI Number
    • 1528321957
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine
    Medical Education

