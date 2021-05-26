Overview of Dr. Eman Al-Janabi, MD

Dr. Eman Al-Janabi, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BAGHDAD / COLLEGE OF MEDCINE.



Dr. Al-Janabi works at Eman S Al-Janabi MD in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginal Delivery and VBAC, Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum and C-Section along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.