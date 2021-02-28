Overview

Dr. Emanuel Chryssos, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Austin, TX.



Dr. Chryssos works at Central Texas Colon & Rectal Surgery in Austin, TX with other offices in Alpharetta, GA, Rocky Point, NY, Covington, LA and Ocean, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Mitral Valve Disease and Carotid Artery Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.