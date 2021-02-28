Dr. Emanuel Chryssos, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chryssos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Emanuel Chryssos, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Emanuel Chryssos, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Austin, TX.
Dr. Chryssos works at
Locations
-
1
Central Texas Colon and Rectal Surgeons4106 Medical Pkwy, Austin, TX 78756 Directions (512) 418-1979Monday9:00am - 6:00pmTuesday9:00am - 6:00pmWednesday9:00am - 6:00pmThursday9:00am - 6:00pmFriday9:00am - 6:00pm
-
2
Atlanta Center for Dental Health11190 Haynes Bridge Rd, Alpharetta, GA 30022 Directions (866) 687-1992Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
3
North Suffolk Cardiology745 Route 25A Ste F, Rocky Point, NY 11778 Directions (631) 941-2000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
4
Our Lady of the Lake Physician Group728 W 11th Ave, Covington, LA 70433 Directions (985) 730-7195Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
5
Kashmira Patel MD LLC3200 Sunset Ave Ste 101, Ocean, NJ 07712 Directions (732) 775-7710Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mather Hospital
- St. Catherine of Siena Hospital
- Stony Brook University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- First Health
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- Oxford Health Plans
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chryssos?
I would highly recommend Dr Chryssos. My blood pressure was erratic and tended toward the high side. He reviewed my history and made me feel comfortable with the condition as well as how it could be managed. Any time tests were recommended staff called me to carefully go over the results. The staff was responsive and always showed concern for my needs.
About Dr. Emanuel Chryssos, MD
- Cardiology
- English, Greek
- 1225247562
Education & Certifications
- Thomas Jefferson Unive Hosp
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chryssos accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chryssos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chryssos works at
Dr. Chryssos has seen patients for Heart Disease, Mitral Valve Disease and Carotid Artery Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chryssos on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Chryssos speaks Greek.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Chryssos. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chryssos.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chryssos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chryssos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.