Overview of Dr. Emanuel Gottenger, MD

Dr. Emanuel Gottenger, MD is an Urology Specialist in Delray Beach, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Central de Venezuela Escuela de Medicina Luis Razetti and is affiliated with Delray Medical Center.



Dr. Gottenger works at Urology Group Of South Florida in Delray Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.