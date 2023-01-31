Overview of Dr. Emanuel Husu, MD

Dr. Emanuel Husu, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA / COLLEGE OF EDUCATION and is affiliated with CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center.



Dr. Husu works at Baylor College of Medicine Medical Center in Houston, TX with other offices in Elgin, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Back Pain, Low Back Pain and Chronic Neck Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.