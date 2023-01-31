Dr. Emanuel Husu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Husu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Emanuel Husu, MD
Overview of Dr. Emanuel Husu, MD
Dr. Emanuel Husu, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA / COLLEGE OF EDUCATION and is affiliated with CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center.
Dr. Husu works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Husu's Office Locations
-
1
Baylor College of Medicine Medical Center7200 Cambridge St, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 798-7246Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Illinois Pain Institute431 Summit St Ste 101, Elgin, IL 60120 Directions (847) 289-8822
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Husu?
Found Dr. Husu to be easy to talk to. He is interested in your complete history and takes the time to really listen to what you have to say. His staff is friendly and helpful. I do not usually write these type of reviews but I found Dr. Husu’s willingness to really discuss and explain your problem to be extraordinary.
About Dr. Emanuel Husu, MD
- Pain Medicine
- English
- 1982967675
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA / COLLEGE OF EDUCATION
- Addiction Medicine, Pain Medicine and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Husu has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Husu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Husu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Husu works at
Dr. Husu has seen patients for Back Pain, Low Back Pain and Chronic Neck Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Husu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Husu. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Husu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Husu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Husu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.