Overview

Dr. Emanuel Kostacos, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Horsham, PA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital.



Dr. Kostacos works at Abington Medical Specialists in Horsham, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Palpitations, Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.