Dr. Emanuel Kouroupos, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Emanuel Kouroupos, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Astoria, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from New York U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital and NewYork-Presbyterian Queens.
Emanuel L Kouroupos MD2747 Crescent St Ste 206, Astoria, NY 11102 Directions (718) 204-1100Monday1:00pm - 7:00pmTuesday9:00am - 7:00pmWednesday11:00am - 7:00pmThursday9:00am - 7:00pmFriday9:00am - 7:00pm
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- NewYork-Presbyterian Queens
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Outstanding! He was very informative about my current medical problems. He took the time to explain things to me. He listened to everything I had to say. I would certainly recommend Dr. Kouroupos. Also the girls at the front desk were very kind and personable. Wait time was less than 10 minutes. Terri
About Dr. Emanuel Kouroupos, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 41 years of experience
- English, Greek and Spanish
- 1043281280
- Bellevue Hospital Center
- Bronx Muni Hosp
- New York U, School of Medicine
- Columbia College Of Columbia University, New York, Ny
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Kouroupos has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kouroupos accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kouroupos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kouroupos has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Esophagitis and Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kouroupos on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kouroupos speaks Greek and Spanish.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Kouroupos. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kouroupos.
