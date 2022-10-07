Overview

Dr. Emanuel Kouroupos, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Astoria, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from New York U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital and NewYork-Presbyterian Queens.



Dr. Kouroupos works at Emanuel L Kouroupos MD in Astoria, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Esophagitis and Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.