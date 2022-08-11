Dr. E Martin Maida, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Maida is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. E Martin Maida, MD
Overview of Dr. E Martin Maida, MD
Dr. E Martin Maida, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Livingston, NJ. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TORINO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center.
Dr. Maida works at
Dr. Maida's Office Locations
MDVIP - Livingston, New Jersey209 S Livingston Ave Ste 7, Livingston, NJ 07039 Directions (973) 566-3741
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- AARP
- Amerihealth
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Oxford Health Plans
- Private HealthCare Systems
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Maida?
Most comprehensive annual from any Doctor I've had. Kind, compassionate and caring. Doc Maida gives the time to you to answer any questions and makes sure you are well cared for.
About Dr. E Martin Maida, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English, Italian and Spanish
- Male
- 1114920451
Education & Certifications
- SAINT BARNABAS MEDICAL CENTER
- UNIVERSITY OF TORINO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Maida has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Maida accepts Cigna and Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Maida using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Maida has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Maida speaks Italian and Spanish.
81 patients have reviewed Dr. Maida. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Maida.
