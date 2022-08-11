See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Livingston, NJ
Dr. E Martin Maida, MD

Internal Medicine
4.7 (81)
Accepting new patients
Overview of Dr. E Martin Maida, MD

Dr. E Martin Maida, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Livingston, NJ. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TORINO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center.

Dr. Maida works at MDVIP - Livingston, New Jersey in Livingston, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna and Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Maida's Office Locations

    MDVIP - Livingston, New Jersey
    209 S Livingston Ave Ste 7, Livingston, NJ 07039 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 566-3741

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Immunization Administration
Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer
Rash
    • AARP
    • Amerihealth
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • Private HealthCare Systems

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 81 ratings
    Patient Ratings (81)
    5 Star
    (75)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Aug 11, 2022
    Most comprehensive annual from any Doctor I've had. Kind, compassionate and caring. Doc Maida gives the time to you to answer any questions and makes sure you are well cared for.
    Charles M — Aug 11, 2022
    About Dr. E Martin Maida, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • English, Italian and Spanish
    • Male
    • 1114920451
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • SAINT BARNABAS MEDICAL CENTER
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF TORINO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. E Martin Maida, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Maida is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Maida has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Maida has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Maida works at MDVIP - Livingston, New Jersey in Livingston, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Maida’s profile.

    81 patients have reviewed Dr. Maida. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Maida.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Maida, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Maida appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

