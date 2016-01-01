Overview of Dr. Emanuel Willis, DPM

Dr. Emanuel Willis, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Sumter, SC. They specialize in Podiatry, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Prisma Health Tuomey Hospital.



Dr. Willis works at Sumter Podiatry Services in Sumter, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.