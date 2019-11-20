Overview

Dr. Emanuele Lo Menzo, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Weston, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Universita Degli Studi Di Catania, Facolta Di Medicina E Chirurgia and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Florida.



Dr. Lo Menzo works at Cleveland Clinic in Weston, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Inguinal Hernia, Umbilical Hernia and Incisional Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.