Overview of Dr. Eme Igbokwe, MD

Dr. Eme Igbokwe, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Bowling Green, KY. They graduated from University of Ibadan and is affiliated with Tristar Greenview Regional Hospital, Ohio County Hospital and The Medical Center At Bowling Green.



Dr. Igbokwe works at Graves-Gilbert Clinic in Bowling Green, KY. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Chronic Pain and Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.