Dr. Eme Igbokwe, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Eme Igbokwe, MD
Dr. Eme Igbokwe, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Bowling Green, KY. They graduated from University of Ibadan and is affiliated with Tristar Greenview Regional Hospital, Ohio County Hospital and The Medical Center At Bowling Green.
Dr. Igbokwe's Office Locations
Graves-Gilbert Clinic201 Park St Ste 200, Bowling Green, KY 42101 Directions (270) 445-3007Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Tristar Greenview Regional Hospital
- Ohio County Hospital
- The Medical Center At Bowling Green
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Great doctor but wait time generally 1-2 hours.
About Dr. Eme Igbokwe, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1346432507
Education & Certifications
- VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY
- Tufts Medical Center
- University of Ibadan
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Igbokwe has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Igbokwe accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Igbokwe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Igbokwe has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Chronic Pain and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Igbokwe on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Igbokwe. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Igbokwe.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Igbokwe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Igbokwe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.