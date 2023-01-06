See All Bariatric / Gastric Bypass Surgeons in Voorhees, NJ
Dr. Emeka Acholonu, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Emeka Acholonu, MD

Bariatric Surgery
5.0 (132)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Emeka Acholonu, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Voorhees, NJ. They graduated from U Nigeria Fac Med-Enugu|U Nigeria Fac Med-Enugu|University of Nigeria|University of Nigeria / College of Medicine|University of Nigeria|University of Nigeria / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Virtua Marlton Hospital, Virtua Mount Holly Hospital, Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital and Virtua Vorhees Hospital.

Dr. Acholonu works at Virtua Surgical Group, Voorhees, NJ in Voorhees, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Virtua Surgical Group, Voorhees, NJ
    200 Bowman Dr Ste 355, Voorhees, NJ 08043 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (856) 247-7210

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Gallstones
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Obesity
Gallstones
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Obesity

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Abscess
Achalasia Chevron Icon
Acid Reflux Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Benign Skin Tumor Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gastric Banding, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Laceration Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Meckel's Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Palliative Care for Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Palliative Care of Gastric Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stitches Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stitches
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Healthfirst
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • PA Insurance Services
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 132 ratings
    Patient Ratings (132)
    5 Star
    (130)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Acholonu?

    Jan 06, 2023
    Dr. A is as good as they come. Throughout the entire process, he kept me well informed and was very supportive. The surgery went well with minimal pain after. I wouldn't have done anything differently. If you're considering a bariatric procedure, I highly recommend Dr. A.
    — Jan 06, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Emeka Acholonu, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Emeka Acholonu, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Acholonu to family and friends

    Dr. Acholonu's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Acholonu

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Emeka Acholonu, MD.

    About Dr. Emeka Acholonu, MD

    Specialties
    • Bariatric Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Male
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1598944076
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Cleveland Clinic Florida
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • howard university hospital
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • U Nigeria Fac Med-Enugu|U Nigeria Fac Med-Enugu|University of Nigeria|University of Nigeria / College of Medicine|University of Nigeria|University of Nigeria / College of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Virtua Marlton Hospital
    • Virtua Mount Holly Hospital
    • Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital
    • Virtua Vorhees Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Emeka Acholonu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Acholonu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Acholonu has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Acholonu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Acholonu works at Virtua Surgical Group, Voorhees, NJ in Voorhees, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Acholonu’s profile.

    Dr. Acholonu has seen patients for Gallstones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Acholonu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    132 patients have reviewed Dr. Acholonu. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Acholonu.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Acholonu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Acholonu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.