Overview

Dr. Emeka Acholonu, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Voorhees, NJ. They graduated from U Nigeria Fac Med-Enugu|U Nigeria Fac Med-Enugu|University of Nigeria|University of Nigeria / College of Medicine|University of Nigeria|University of Nigeria / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Virtua Marlton Hospital, Virtua Mount Holly Hospital, Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital and Virtua Vorhees Hospital.



Dr. Acholonu works at Virtua Surgical Group, Voorhees, NJ in Voorhees, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.