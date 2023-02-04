Overview of Dr. Emela Vukomanovic, MD

Dr. Emela Vukomanovic, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Lombard, IL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SARAJEVO / MEDICAL FACULTY and is affiliated with Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus.



Dr. Vukomanovic works at Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group in Lombard, IL with other offices in Elmhurst, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.