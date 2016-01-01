Dr. Emelia Bachman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bachman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Emelia Bachman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Emelia Bachman, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Newark, DE. They graduated from Weill Cornell Medical College and is affiliated with Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania.
Dr. Bachman works at
Locations
-
1
Jefferson Gastroenterology & Hepatology4735 Ogletown Stanton Rd, Newark, DE 19713 Directions (302) 602-8822
- 2 145 King of Prussia Rd Ste 303, Wayne, PA 19087 Directions (215) 662-6100
-
3
Eden Hill Medical Center200 Banning St Ste 240, Dover, DE 19904 Directions (302) 602-8822
-
4
Silverside Medical Center2700 Silverside Rd Ste 2A, Wilmington, DE 19810 Directions (302) 602-8822
Hospital Affiliations
- Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Emelia Bachman, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Greek
- 1932375078
Education & Certifications
- University of Pennsylvania Health System
- University Of Maryland
- Weill Cornell Medical College
- Johns Hopkins University
Dr. Bachman works at
Dr. Bachman has seen patients for Fallopian Tube Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bachman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bachman speaks Greek.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Bachman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bachman.
