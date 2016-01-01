See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Newark, DE
Dr. Emelia Bachman, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Emelia Bachman, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.4 (8)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Emelia Bachman, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Newark, DE. They graduated from Weill Cornell Medical College and is affiliated with Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania.

Dr. Bachman works at Reproductive Associates Of DE in Newark, DE with other offices in Wayne, PA, Dover, DE and Wilmington, DE. They frequently treat conditions like Fallopian Tube Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Jefferson Gastroenterology & Hepatology
    4735 Ogletown Stanton Rd, Newark, DE 19713 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (302) 602-8822
  2. 2
    145 King of Prussia Rd Ste 303, Wayne, PA 19087 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 662-6100
  3. 3
    Eden Hill Medical Center
    200 Banning St Ste 240, Dover, DE 19904 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (302) 602-8822
  4. 4
    Silverside Medical Center
    2700 Silverside Rd Ste 2A, Wilmington, DE 19810 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (302) 602-8822

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Fallopian Tube Disorders
Cervical Polyps
Ectopic Pregnancy
Fallopian Tube Disorders
Cervical Polyps
Ectopic Pregnancy

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Family Planning Services Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Infertility Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Bachman?

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Emelia Bachman, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Emelia Bachman, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Bachman to family and friends

    Dr. Bachman's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Bachman

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Emelia Bachman, MD.

    About Dr. Emelia Bachman, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Greek
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1932375078
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Pennsylvania Health System
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University Of Maryland
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Weill Cornell Medical College
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Johns Hopkins University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Emelia Bachman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bachman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bachman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bachman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bachman has seen patients for Fallopian Tube Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bachman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Bachman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bachman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bachman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bachman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Emelia Bachman, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.