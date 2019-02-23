Overview of Dr. Emerito Posadas, MD

Dr. Emerito Posadas, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in San Marcos, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY.



Dr. Posadas works at North County Health Services in San Marcos, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.