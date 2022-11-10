Dr. Emerson Buckhalter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Buckhalter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Emerson Buckhalter, MD
Overview of Dr. Emerson Buckhalter, MD
Dr. Emerson Buckhalter, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Lynwood, CA. They completed their residency with Los Angeles County - U S C Medical Center
Dr. Buckhalter's Office Locations
Optum-Lynwood3628 E Imperial Hwy, Lynwood, CA 90262 Directions (866) 592-2199
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Francis Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
My Doctor many years ago. Greatful to have him as my Dr many years ago. Very kind and knowledgeable. Happy birthday ?? today Dr Buckhalter 11 10 2022 Ricky
About Dr. Emerson Buckhalter, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1992723985
Education & Certifications
- Los Angeles County - U S C Medical Center
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Buckhalter has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Buckhalter accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Buckhalter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Buckhalter. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Buckhalter.
