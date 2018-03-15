Dr. Emerson Harrison, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Harrison is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Emerson Harrison, MD
Overview of Dr. Emerson Harrison, MD
Dr. Emerson Harrison, MD is an Urology Specialist in Moultrie, GA. They specialize in Urology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from EAST CAROLINA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Colquitt Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Harrison's Office Locations
Colquitt Regional Cardiology LLC115 31st Ave SE, Moultrie, GA 31768 Directions (404) 292-3727
Swing Bed3131 S Main St, Moultrie, GA 31768 Directions (229) 890-3587
Hospital Affiliations
- Colquitt Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
The wonderful doctor I was very pleased
About Dr. Emerson Harrison, MD
- Urology
- 37 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- EAST CAROLINA UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Harrison has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Harrison accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Harrison has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Harrison has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Testicular Dysfunction and Urinary Incontinence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Harrison on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
41 patients have reviewed Dr. Harrison. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harrison.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Harrison, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Harrison appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.