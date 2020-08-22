Overview of Dr. Emery Chen, MD

Dr. Emery Chen, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Valencia, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Antelope Valley Hospital and Palmdale Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Chen works at General and Endocrine Surgery of Antelope Valley in Valencia, CA with other offices in Lancaster, CA and Palmdale, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Incisional Hernia and Ventral Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.