Dr. Emery Chen, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Valencia, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Antelope Valley Hospital and Palmdale Regional Medical Center.
Valencia23823 Valencia Blvd Ste 150, Valencia, CA 91355 Directions (661) 942-6565Tuesday2:00pm - 5:00pm
General and Endocrine Surgery of Antelope Valley1658 W Avenue J, Lancaster, CA 93534 Directions (661) 942-6565Monday9:00am - 4:30pmTuesday9:00am - 4:30pmWednesday9:00am - 4:30pmThursday9:00am - 4:30pmFriday9:00am - 2:00pm
Elite Robotic Surgery38920 Trade Center Dr, Palmdale, CA 93551 Directions (661) 942-6565Monday1:00pm - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 12:00pm
- Antelope Valley Hospital
- Palmdale Regional Medical Center
- Aetna
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Care 1st Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Delta Health System
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Guardian
- Health Net of California
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
I saw two doctor and 4 emergency room visit to try to get my gallbladder removed they said come back in two months if you have gallstones you know the pain I encountered and I could wait any more! I saw Dr. Chen on Wednesday did my exam, reviewed my medical notes for AVH and sent out my referral ASAP. I went home and waited for my call back , the every next day my referral was approved my surgery was scheduled on Monday and I was set ! For having Medical I was shocked with the services Dr. Chen and his offices offered ! I wasn’t just any other patient they cared and walked me step by step for my pre-op . I will and would recommend Dr. Chen office for everyone I know !!!! Thank you Dr. Chen !!!!!
- General Surgery
- 22 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- Rush University Medical Center
- Ucsf East-Bay Surgical Residency
- New York Medical College
- University of California At Berkeley
