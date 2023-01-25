See All Ophthalmologists in Aventura, FL
Dr. Emery Jaffe, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Emery Jaffe, MD

Ophthalmology
4.2 (51)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Emery Jaffe, MD

Dr. Emery Jaffe, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Aventura, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine.

Dr. Jaffe works at Jaffe Eye Institute in Aventura, FL with other offices in Delray Beach, FL and Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetic Cataracts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Jaffe's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Aventura Office
    2801 NE 213th St Ste 1006, Aventura, FL 33180 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 945-7433
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Delray Beach Office
    5130 Linton Blvd Ste D1, Delray Beach, FL 33484 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (786) 325-2444
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
  3. 3
    Tenzel Weiner & Zalaznick MD PA
    18999 Biscayne Blvd Ste 101, Miami, FL 33180 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 945-7433

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Diabetic Cataracts
Dry Eyes
Dilation of Outflow Canal
Diabetic Cataracts
Dry Eyes
Dilation of Outflow Canal

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Dilation of Outflow Canal Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hyphema
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 51 ratings
    Patient Ratings (51)
    5 Star
    (36)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Jaffe?

    Jan 25, 2023
    Professional staff
    — Jan 25, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Emery Jaffe, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Emery Jaffe, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Jaffe to family and friends

    Dr. Jaffe's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Jaffe

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Emery Jaffe, MD.

    About Dr. Emery Jaffe, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1396791448
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • New York Med College
    Residency
    Internship
    • Cabrini Med Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Miami / School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • American University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Emery Jaffe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jaffe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Jaffe has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Jaffe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Jaffe has seen patients for Diabetic Cataracts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jaffe on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    51 patients have reviewed Dr. Jaffe. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jaffe.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jaffe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jaffe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Emery Jaffe, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.