Overview of Dr. Emery Jaffe, MD

Dr. Emery Jaffe, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Aventura, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine.



Dr. Jaffe works at Jaffe Eye Institute in Aventura, FL with other offices in Delray Beach, FL and Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetic Cataracts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.