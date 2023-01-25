Dr. Emery Jaffe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jaffe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Emery Jaffe, MD
Overview of Dr. Emery Jaffe, MD
Dr. Emery Jaffe, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Aventura, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine.
Dr. Jaffe works at
Dr. Jaffe's Office Locations
-
1
Aventura Office2801 NE 213th St Ste 1006, Aventura, FL 33180 Directions (305) 945-7433Monday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Delray Beach Office5130 Linton Blvd Ste D1, Delray Beach, FL 33484 Directions (786) 325-2444Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
-
3
Tenzel Weiner & Zalaznick MD PA18999 Biscayne Blvd Ste 101, Miami, FL 33180 Directions (305) 945-7433
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Jaffe?
Professional staff
About Dr. Emery Jaffe, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 36 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1396791448
Education & Certifications
- New York Med College
- Cabrini Med Center
- University of Miami / School of Medicine
- American University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jaffe has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jaffe accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jaffe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jaffe works at
Dr. Jaffe has seen patients for Diabetic Cataracts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jaffe on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Jaffe speaks Spanish.
51 patients have reviewed Dr. Jaffe. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jaffe.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jaffe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jaffe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.