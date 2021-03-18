Dr. Nicholas has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Emery Nicholas, DMD
Dr. Emery Nicholas, DMD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Charlestown, RI.
Locations
Arrowhead Dental Association4995 S County Trl, Charlestown, RI 02813 Directions (401) 364-6300
Univ. Oral and Maxillofacial Surg.1370 S County Trl, East Greenwich, RI 02818 Directions (401) 885-1450
- Rhode Island Hospital
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- Guardian
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Tufts Health Plan
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr Nicholas took out a 30 year old implant and replaced it with a new one, she did an awesome job and highly recommend her
- Family Medicine
- English
Dr. Nicholas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Nicholas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Nicholas works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Nicholas. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nicholas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nicholas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.