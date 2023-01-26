Dr. Emery Salom, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Salom is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Emery Salom, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Emery Salom, MD
Dr. Emery Salom, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Miramar, FL. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital Miramar, Memorial Hospital West and Palmetto General Hospital.
Dr. Salom's Office Locations
The Center for Gynecologic Oncology12741 Miramar Pkwy Ste 302, Miramar, FL 33027 Directions (954) 602-9723Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
The Center for Gynecologic Oncology, LLC7100 W 20th Ave Ste 506, Hialeah, FL 33016 Directions (954) 543-0378Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hospital Miramar
- Memorial Hospital West
- Palmetto General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Careplus
- CeltiCare Health
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
The lady’s at front , very friendly, helpful, like everyone else that talk to me, I feel comfortable. The dr was also very much friendly and listen to me, took care of me gently, and professionally.
About Dr. Emery Salom, MD
- Oncology
- English, Spanish
- 1952396459
Education & Certifications
- University Of Miami Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center
- Jackson Mem Hosp/jackson Health
- Jackson Meml Hosp VAMC Univ Miami Sch Med
- University of Miami / School of Medicine
