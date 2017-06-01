Dr. Emi Bays, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bays is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Emi Bays, MD
Overview of Dr. Emi Bays, MD
Dr. Emi Bays, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Anderson, IN.
Dr. Bays works at
Dr. Bays' Office Locations
Peyton Manning Children's Anderson Pediatrics2020 Meridian St Ste 320, Anderson, IN 46016 Directions (765) 646-8727
Community Phy of in Inc7525 E 82nd St Ste B, Indianapolis, IN 46256 Directions (317) 621-4600
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I adore Dr. Bays. She has excellent bedside manor, always giving everything you need to know (good or not) and still being comforting and making sure you leave knowing how to handle it. Does a great job of getting back to you quickly and making time for urgent needs.
About Dr. Emi Bays, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
Education & Certifications
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bays has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bays accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bays has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Bays. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bays.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bays, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bays appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.