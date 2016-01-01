See All Critical Care Medicine Doctors in Philadelphia, PA
Dr. Emil Abramian, MD

Critical Care Medicine
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Emil Abramian, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from St George's University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Torresdale Hospital.

Dr. Abramian works at Northeast Pulmonary Associates in Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Northeast Pulmonary Associates
    3998 Red Lion Rd Ste 130, Philadelphia, PA 19114

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services
Bronchoscopy
Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Bronchoscopy Chevron Icon
Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Arterial Puncture Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchoprovocation Test Chevron Icon
Bronchopulmonary Aspergillosis Chevron Icon
Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation Chevron Icon
Cardioversion Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Echocardiography Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Empyema
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Lumbar Puncture Chevron Icon
Lung Abscess Chevron Icon
Lung Diffusion Capacity Test Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
PET-CT Scan Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Function Test Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Respirator Fit Evaluations Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Screening Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Endobronchial Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

Insurance Accepted

    Insurance Accepted

    • Ambetter
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Emil Abramian, MD
    About Dr. Emil Abramian, MD

    • Critical Care Medicine
    • 17 years of experience
    • English
    • Male
    • 1689805616
    Education & Certifications

    • Cancer Treatment Centers of America
    • Allegheny General Hospital
    • St George's University School Of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Jefferson Torresdale Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Emil Abramian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abramian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Abramian has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Abramian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Abramian works at Northeast Pulmonary Associates in Philadelphia, PA. View the full address on Dr. Abramian’s profile.

    Dr. Abramian has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abramian.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abramian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abramian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.