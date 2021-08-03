Overview of Dr. Emil Babayev, MD

Dr. Emil Babayev, MD is a Podiatry Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Podiatry, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine.



Dr. Babayev works at Bedford Medical PC in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment and Closed along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.