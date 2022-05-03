Overview

Dr. Emil Blanco, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Fairfield, CT. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from BROWN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with St. Vincent's Medical Center.



Dr. Blanco works at Endoscopy Center of Fairfield in Fairfield, CT with other offices in Bridgeport, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Hernia, Abdominal Pain, Diverticulitis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.