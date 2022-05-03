Dr. Emil Blanco, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Blanco is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Emil Blanco, MD
Overview
Dr. Emil Blanco, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Fairfield, CT. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from BROWN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with St. Vincent's Medical Center.
Locations
Endoscopy Center of Fairfield425 Post Rd, Fairfield, CT 06824 Directions (203) 333-3328
Saul Feldman MD & Strick Woods Mdllc2660 Main St Ste 203, Bridgeport, CT 06606 Directions (203) 333-3328
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Vincent's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Emil Blanco, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 26 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- BROWN UNIVERSITY
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Blanco has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Blanco accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Blanco has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Blanco has seen patients for Hernia, Abdominal Pain, Diverticulitis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Blanco on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Blanco. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Blanco.
