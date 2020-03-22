Dr. Graf IV has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Emil Graf IV, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Emil Graf IV, MD
Dr. Emil Graf IV, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Gilbert, AZ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from MERIDIAN INSTITUTE COLLEGE OF INTEGRATED CHINESE MEDICINE and is affiliated with Banner Estrella Medical Center and Banner Gateway Medical Center.
Dr. Graf IV's Office Locations
BMG Arizona East1920 N Higley Rd Ste 308, Gilbert, AZ 85234 Directions (480) 543-6600
Banner Estrella Medical Center9201 W Thomas Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85037 Directions (623) 327-4000
Phoenix Gi Associates PC9305 W Thomas Rd Ste 360, Phoenix, AZ 85037 Directions (623) 327-8200
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner Estrella Medical Center
- Banner Gateway Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I love dr graf I have been losing weight left in right.awesome surgeon. Love you Dr Emil Graf
About Dr. Emil Graf IV, MD
- General Surgery
- 15 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- MERIDIAN INSTITUTE COLLEGE OF INTEGRATED CHINESE MEDICINE
- General Surgery
Dr. Graf IV accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Graf IV has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Graf IV. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Graf IV.
