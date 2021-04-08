Overview of Dr. Emil Kheterpal, MD

Dr. Emil Kheterpal, MD is an Urology Specialist in Wake Forest, NC. They specialize in Urology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Duke University Hospital, Rex Hospital and University of North Carolina Hospital.



Dr. Kheterpal works at Urology Care PA in Wake Forest, NC with other offices in Raleigh, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.