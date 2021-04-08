Dr. Emil Kheterpal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kheterpal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Emil Kheterpal, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Emil Kheterpal, MD
Dr. Emil Kheterpal, MD is an Urology Specialist in Wake Forest, NC. They specialize in Urology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Duke University Hospital, Rex Hospital and University of North Carolina Hospital.
Dr. Kheterpal works at
Dr. Kheterpal's Office Locations
-
1
Urology Care PA1904 S Main St Ste 114, Wake Forest, NC 27587 Directions (919) 390-3972
-
2
Associated Urologists of North Carolina PA110 Capcom Ave Ste 201, Wake Forest, NC 27587 Directions (919) 758-8677
-
3
Rex Surgery Center of Wakefield11200 Governor Manly Way Ste 110, Raleigh, NC 27614 Directions (919) 570-7500
-
4
Associated Urologists of North Carolina, PA3821 Ed Dr, Raleigh, NC 27612 Directions (919) 758-8677
Hospital Affiliations
- Duke University Hospital
- Rex Hospital
- University of North Carolina Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Connecticare
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- Oxford Health Plans
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kheterpal?
Very thorough and skillful. Explained everything clearly. Performed a prostate biopsy on me targeting precise locations from an MRI.
About Dr. Emil Kheterpal, MD
- Urology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1437369691
Education & Certifications
- Henry Ford Hosp
- Boston University School Of Medicine
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kheterpal has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kheterpal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kheterpal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kheterpal works at
Dr. Kheterpal has seen patients for Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kheterpal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Kheterpal. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kheterpal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kheterpal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kheterpal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.