Dr. Kohan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Emil Kohan, MD
Overview of Dr. Emil Kohan, MD
Dr. Emil Kohan, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University Of California At Los Angeles / Center For Health Sciences.
Dr. Kohan works at
Dr. Kohan's Office Locations
Rodeo Surgical Institute Inc.421 N Rodeo Dr Ste T-13, Beverly Hills, CA 90210 Directions (424) 279-3230
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kohan?
I had a breast lift and and augmentation with Dr Lohan and I have to say my twins are looking great and i couldn't be happier! He is the most honest doc I've ever met, his work is immaculate and prices are reasonable. All of my post ops so far went well. I had all my questions answered, and got a lot of support during the healing process from him and his consultant. Love love love these guys and my results !!!
About Dr. Emil Kohan, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1699094797
Education & Certifications
- University Of California At Los Angeles / Center For Health Sciences
- Plastic Surgery

3 patients have reviewed Dr. Kohan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0.
