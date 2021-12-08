Dr. Emil Matarese, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Matarese is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Emil Matarese, MD
Overview of Dr. Emil Matarese, MD
Dr. Emil Matarese, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Langhorne, PA. They specialize in Neurology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from College of Medicine & Denistry of New Jersey and is affiliated with Jefferson Frankford Hospital, Jefferson Bucks Hospital and Jefferson Torresdale Hospital.
Dr. Matarese's Office Locations
Comprehensive Neurologic Associates680 Middletown Blvd Ste 101, Langhorne, PA 19047 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Keystone Health Plan East
- MagnaCare
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Been to him with two kids with concussions Accommodating Caring & responsive
About Dr. Emil Matarese, MD
- Neurology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- Male
Education & Certifications
- Mt. Sinai School/City Univ. of NY
- University Hospital-Collge of Med & Dent.
- College of Medicine & Denistry of New Jersey
- Neurology
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Frankford Hospital
- Jefferson Bucks Hospital
- Jefferson Torresdale Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Matarese has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Matarese accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Matarese has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Matarese has seen patients for Cranial Trauma, Concussion and Cerebrovascular Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Matarese on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
54 patients have reviewed Dr. Matarese. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Matarese.
