Dr. Emil Opremcak, MD
Overview of Dr. Emil Opremcak, MD
Dr. Emil Opremcak, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Ohio State U, College of Medicine and is affiliated with Riverside Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Opremcak's Office Locations
The Retina Group262 Neil Ave Ste 220, Columbus, OH 43215 Directions (614) 566-4710
Hospital Affiliations
- Riverside Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Opremcak, MD is the absolute BEST in his field. Eye problems, The only Doctor needed.
About Dr. Emil Opremcak, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 42 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Mass Ee Infirm/harvard|Massachusetts Eye and Ear Infirmary
- OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY
- Ohio State U, College of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Opremcak has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Opremcak accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Opremcak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Opremcak has seen patients for Retinal Vein Occlusion and Chorioretinal Scars, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Opremcak on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Opremcak. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Opremcak.
